VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Planetarium will offer the final public show of its 2019-20 season Thursday, April 2.
There will be three evening showings of "The Great Debate of 1920," 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., university officials said.
Prior to the 20th century, the realm of interstellar space was largely terra incognita, university officials said. It wasn’t until 1838 that astronomers succeeded in measuring the distances of a few stars, confirming they were indeed remote suns.
And the natures of the fuzzy “nebulae” were hotly contested: were they vast conglomerations of unresolved stars, or immense clouds of gas and smoke? It turns out that they were both, planetarium representatives said.
Of particular interest were the “spiral nebulae.”
After their discovery in 1845, the world’s astronomers divided into two camps. The first argued the Milky Way constituted the entire universe and the spiral nebulae were relatively small bodies within it.
The second embraced the “island universe” hypothesis espoused by Immanuel Kant: the spiral nebulae were comparable to the Milky Way, and filled a cosmos of inconceivable size.
On April 26, 1920, the matter was argued in a public debate at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History by two of America’s foremost astronomers: Harlow Shapley and Heber Curtis, planetarium representatives said.
Like most debates, this one failed to persuade anyone to abandon their cherished beliefs. But in 1923, the issue was settled by Edwin Hubble, who showed the Great Nebula of Andromeda was located at least a million light years away.
The Milky Way was finally recognized as being just one member of a universe filled with millions of galaxies.
Planetarium seating is limited to 47 guests per show. Free tickets for all of the shows may be obtained at the planetarium beginning at 6 p.m.; advance reservations are not permitted.
If weather permits, the campus observatory will be open 7-10 p.m., allowing guests to view the wonders of the heavens, college officials said.
The VSU Planetarium is located on the third floor of Nevins Hall; limited parking is available in front of the building and across Patterson Street at the Admissions Office.
For further information, call the Department of Physics, Astronomy, Geosciences and Engineering Technology, (229) 333-5752.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.