VALDOSTA – A virtual panel discussion hosted by Valdosta State University tackled ethical behaviors surrounding social media and its users.
The panel included students, university employees and a representative from the University System of Georgia. People sent in questions for them to answer.
Robbyn DeSpain, VSU director of strategic communications, was one of the organizers. When asked if she believed the college had a problem with social media ethics, she replied, “no.”
“I wouldn’t say that it’s a big concern,” she said. “I just think it’s a good conversation for us to have.”
Kevin Overlaur, VSU chief information officer, talked about how social media can feel divisive and ways to change that sentiment.
He said users have a responsibility, as well as the hosting site, and that social media can be used in a way that’s invasive and hurtful.
“We have responsibilities as consumers because it’s a cat and mouse game,” Overlaur said. “The hosts are trying to correct and they’re trying to control; but ultimately, it is up to the users to take an ethical path in what they post and how they post and how they represent themselves and others.”
Panelists talked about why people are quick to believe what they see and read on social media before researching and reviewing the material.
Georgia Wynn, a VSU English major, called it "getting fast news.” She said people would rather believe what social media tells them as opposed to taking the time to research utilizing the digital platform as a news source.
“There’s not a lot of thought put into what they’re reading, and so, this causes division to people who are easily manipulated by these facts, or what are deemed as facts, on these social media networks,” she said.
ZeNada James, a VSU sophomore in the Langdale College of Business, labeled what’s on social media as hearsay, adding younger generations are often using social media sites as news sites rather than being accessing authentic media sources.
Overlaur said people believe what they see on social media must be true simply because it’s on social media.
Another topic panelists covered was the question of consequences for people who misuse social media in ways that may lead to certain outcomes, such as those who are violent.
Wynn referenced cancel culture, the act of withdrawing support from a person or business. She said if people don’t like what someone posts or if someone makes inappropriate posts, they risk being “canceled” and losing support from their careers, possibly having their future impacted.
Darius Anthony, VSU assistant director of career opportunities, said he urges students to be mindful of digital influencers and think about what they post.
“We have an individual ethical responsibility to treat others with respect on these platforms, but there is a lot of legislation that could happen in regards to how that control is done from the host side,” he said.
The full panel discussion can be viewed at Valdosta State News on Facebook.
