VALDOSTA — The American Sign Language Club at Valdosta State University will present "Deaf, Deaf World: Through Their Eyes," 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in Student Union Ballrooms B-C.
Admission is free of charge and open to the public, university officials said.
"Deaf, Deaf World: Through Their Eyes" attendees will have an opportunity to discover “how deaf people have molded the past and continue to impact the future,” said Kelly Spell, staff interpreter with VSU Access Office and ASL Club advisor.
The event has been described as a living historical timeline, and “each stop in history will highlight a person from the deaf community and how their life has influenced our history,” university officials said.
Attendees will have an opportunity to play some games, learn some sign language and get to know some deaf individuals from VSU and the surrounding community during special 30-minute panel sessions at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
VSU is a destination of choice for students across the United States interested in pursuing careers in American Sign Language/English interpreting. It is the only college in Georgia and one of only a few in the nation to offer a bachelor of science in education in the subject matter, and graduates are in high demand due to a critical shortage of American Sign Language interpreters.
VSU Department of Initial Teacher Preparation Services also offers a bachelor of science in education, a master of education and a master of arts in teaching in special education: deaf and hard of hearing education, as well as a minor in deaf studies.
Contact Kelly Spell at kmspell@valdosta.edu to learn more.
