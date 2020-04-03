VALDOSTA – The University System of Georgia has decided all 26 institutions, including Valdosta State University, will continue with remote learning through May and summer semesters.
Originally, the decision to go online was going to last through spring semester. USG institutions are tentatively planning to return to normal on-campus operations for fall semesters, according to a VSU statement.
Valdosta State University will continue teleworking and adhering to flexible work strategies for faculty and staff.
“We continue to prioritize the safety of our students, faculty and staff as we do our part to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in Georgia and fulfill our mission to graduate our students in these challenging times,” according to the VSU statement.
For regular updates and FAQs on how VSU is responding to COVID-19, visit www.valdosta.edu/health-advisory/coronavirus.php
As for commencement ceremonies, Valdosta State University plans to have more information in coming weeks.
Three alternatives will be offered to the graduating spring class of 2020: a virtual commencement held May 9, a homecoming graduation celebration, which will be a special event to celebrate graduates during homecoming week, and fall commencement, a combined ceremony where spring graduates will be invited to walk the stage. The graduate ceremony will be Dec. 11 and undergraduate ceremony will be Dec. 12.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
