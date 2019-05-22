VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University has a few new programs in the pipeline, including a bachelor’s of science in engineering technology.
The new program was approved at a recent Board of Regents meeting and was created as an answer to local industry needs, said Dr. Robert Smith, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
“The focus is on VSU acting as an engine of economic development for the region,” Smith said. “It was clear from talking to businesses that engineering technology was one of those fields needed in the area. At this point, we will start recruiting the first class this year.”
The major, which will be housed in the College of Science and Mathematics, will officially begin classes in the fall of 2020 with industrial engineering technology being its first program offered.
Smith said there are few schools in the state offering engineering technology as a major, though they looked at Savannah State University, Kennesaw State University and Fort Valley State University as influencers in modeling the new program.
The university will seek national accreditation for the major as well.
“These students will be prepared with a rock-solid foundation in basic science, mathematics and statistics and understand how those things feed into industrial processes and industrial technologies,” Smith said.
This isn’t quite an engineering degree, Smith said. While engineering is more concerned with theoretical principles and design, VSU’s degree offering is more of an applied study.
For now, Smith said students can declare this as their major through admission into the university rather than having to apply for the program.
Sooner than even the engineering technology major, VSU will offer FinTech — short for financial technology — as a minor beginning this fall semester.
“The economy is changing so rapidly,” Smith said. “When we train students, whether we’re preparing them in a program in English, mathematics or art and design, we’re training them broadly enough that they’ll be practiced learners so they can learn new things and move into new fields.”
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
