VALDOSTA – The University System of Georgia Foundation has endowed a new scholarship at Valdosta State University.
The Merryll Penson Scholarship Fund, a GALILEO initiative honoring the work of a trailblazing former director.
The 2021-22 VSU masters in library science recipients of the Merryll Penson Scholarships are:
– Mikayla L. Kittilstved of Spokane Valley, Washington; graduating in December.
– Jennifer Johnson of Kingsport, Tennessee; graduating in May 2023.
Penson, served as GALILEO executive director from 2000-16, led efforts to create GALILEO while library director at Columbus State University. She retired in 2016, capping a 32-year career as a spirited advocate for Georgia libraries.
GALILEO is the Georgia Library Learning Online. A virtual library, it is operated by the University System of Georgia.
Joy Woodson, GALILEO assistant director, marketing communications, said Penson was integral in not only establishing GALILEO but also the GALILEO interconnected libraries and the New Georgia Encyclopedia. Even in her retirement, she has been a source of knowledge, Woodson said.
Valdosta State University has Georgia’s only accredited library sciences program.
The scholarship fund was created in her name following her retirement to support the professional growth of librarians and library staff in Georgia.
Donations from EBSCO ($30,000) and ProQuest ($27,500) boosted the fund to a threshold allowing it to be available for future aspiring librarians. To date, about $66,900 has been donated to the fund, including $9,400 in individual contributions.
The MLIS program is an online program. Since 2019, VSU has awarded $10,000 in scholarships aimed at MLIS students with documented financial need.
Each student received a $1,000 Merryll Penson scholarship to support tuition and fees for their MLIS degree program courses.
“This has been in the works since 2016 and we are happy that the scholarship fund has been permanently endowed, now we are able to help even more future librarians,”
Woodson said.
To donate to the Merryll Penson Scholarship Fund, visit: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/university-system-of-georgia-foundation-inc/merryll-penson-scholarship-endowment-fund
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.