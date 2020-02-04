VALDOSTA – The College of Science and Mathematics, Department of Computer Science and Department of Mathematics at Valdosta State University recently presented Science Saturday: Adventures in Mathematics and Computer Science.
"This fun-filled educational event was an opportunity for community children to learn how to program a robot to trace patterns, control a drone with Python code, savor the taste of origami, win races against calculators, play with and think about the Tower of Hanoi, make paper toys like hexaflexagons and more," university officials said.
Science Saturday is supported by VSU’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Initiative and is part of an ongoing effort to inspire the next generation to want to learn more about these areas, university officials said.
The next Science Saturday is Feb. 8. Learn more at www.valdosta.edu/csm or by calling (229) 333-5699.
