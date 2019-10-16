VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Public Safety will present a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training class, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, and 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Jerry and Kay Jennett Lecture Hall Room 1111.
Both sessions are free of charge and open to the public, university officials said.
Attendees will learn disaster response and how to prepare for and respond to being trapped inside a building during an active shooter event, university officials said.
"Officers will also share steps everyone can take to assist law enforcement and limit casualties should they ever find themselves in this type of situation," university officials said.
Call (229) 333-7816 for more information.
