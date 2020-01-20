VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Police Department will present civilian response to active shooter events training.
The training is scheduled 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, Odum Library, Room 1470, university officials said. The event is free of charge and open to the community.
Throughout the CRASE presentation, VSU Police Department officers will discuss disaster response and how to prepare for and respond to being trapped inside a building during an active-shooter event. Officers will also share steps everyone can take to assist law enforcement and limit casualties should they ever find themselves in this type of situation, university officials said.
Additional trainings are scheduled for Feb. 19, March 24, April 7 and April 14.
Contact Lt. Rob Goley, emergency management specialist with the VSU Police Department, at rgoley@valdosta.edu to learn more.
