VALDOSTA — More than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students will be recognized during Valdosta State University’s 228th commencement ceremonies Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14.
The schedule of events includes:
• Graduate School Commencement Ceremony
The Graduate School Commencement Ceremony will be held 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in the P.E. Complex. Graduates will line up at 3:30 p.m. on the second floor of the P.E. Complex, university officials said.
• Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Commissioning Ceremony
The Air Force ROTC Detachment 172 will conduct a commissioning ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Student Union Ballroom.
• Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony
The Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony will be held 4:30 p.m. Saturday on the front lawn. Graduates will line up at 2 p.m. at Nevins Hall and the Hugh C. Bailey Science Center.
Robert L. Shannon, national trial lawyer, Air Force veteran and VSU Class of 1981 alumnus, will deliver the keynote address. President’s Award for Academic Excellence recipients, honor graduates and commissioned Air Force ROTC cadets will be recognized, and graduates will have their names called as they walk across the platform area in front of their fellow graduates, their faculty and their family and friends.
The ceremony will end with a full fireworks display, university officials said. Transportation will be provided from the university parking lots. Students will be able to bring as many family and friends as they desire. Accessible parking and seating will be available. Guests unable to attend may view the ceremony live at www.valdosta.edu/commencement.
Visit www.valdosta.edu/commencement for a complete who, what, where, when guide to VSU’s 228th commencement ceremonies, including directions on where to park.
