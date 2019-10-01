VALDOSTA – The Southwest Georgia Local Section of the American Chemical Society will observe National Chemistry Week with several free activities for the community in Lowndes and surrounding counties.
From 12-2 p.m., Oct. 5, faculty and students from Valdosta State University Chemistry Department will present chemical demonstrations and hands-on activities at the South Georgia Regional Library Fall Frolic event, 2906 Julia Drive.
On Oct. 12, the Chemistry Science Saturday: Marvelous Metals event in Bailey Science Building at Valdosta State University will include hands-on activities such as testing the properties of materials, pop the periodic table and playing with magnets, university officials said.
On Oct. 16-22, the section members and guests will have meetings including dinner and speakers presentations, university officials said.
The section will sponsor an illustrated poem contest for students in K-12 grades, with the theme "Marvelous Metals," submission closes Oct. 30. Teachers must obtain a required entry form from National Chemistry Week Coordinator Dr. Linda de la Garza (ldelagarza@valdosta.edu). More details on the contest are available in the Facebook Page: Science Saturday Chemistry at VSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.