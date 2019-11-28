VSU observes Giving Tuesday

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will observe Giving Tuesday Dec. 3
"This is an opportunity for Blazer Nation family and friends to show their support of the university’s tradition of academic, creative, athletic, research and service excellence on campus, in the community and around the world," university officials said.
“One of the keys to our success at Valdosta State is the support we receive from our friends in the community, our faculty and staff, our retirees, and our alumni,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, university president. “Gifts to VSU help us change lives by creating a campus culture focused on individual student success, providing students with expanded transformational and experiential learning opportunities, and serving as a resource and innovative leader for South Georgia.”
Online donations will be accepted at http://blog.valdosta.edu/givingtuesday/ during the 24-hour period, and donors may choose the area they wish to support.
No amount is too small; every gift makes a difference.
VSU raised more than $102,000 during the 2018 event.
Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media.
