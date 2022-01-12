VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University earned multiple highly ranked spots on Intelligent.com’s list of the nation’s Best Online Degrees of 2022.
Intelligent.com researchers analyzed academic programs at thousands of colleges and universities across the United States, scoring them on course strength, faculty, reputation, flexibility, student readiness, return on investment, cost and student engagement, university officials said in a statement.
The higher education experts at Intelligent.com said VSU “offers flexible distance learning that appeals to busy adults as well as hybrid models that include on-campus and online formats.” They also recognized VSU’s efforts to “help students enhance and develop advanced skills for a variety of in-demand positions.”
"VSU is committed to making its highly ranked online degree programs accessible to as many people as possible and is always looking for ways to meet the changing needs of learners in Georgia and beyond," university officials said.
In April 2021, the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia approved VSU's request to establish a special Online College for Career Advancement for nontraditional students who want to earn a degree.
– Best Online Doctorate in Public Administration Programs | Ranked 2
https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-doctorate-in-public-administration-programs/
– Best Online Master's in Math Education Degree Programs | Ranked 2
https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-math-education-degree-programs/
– Best Master's in Health Education Degree Programs | Ranked 6
https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-health-education-degree-programs/
– Best Online Master's in Public Policy Degree Programs | Ranked 6
https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-public-policy-degree-programs/
– Top Online Doctorate in Organizational Leadership Programs | Ranked 7
https://www.intelligent.com/top-online-doctorate-in-organizational-leadership-programs/
– Best Online Colleges in Georgia | Ranked 10
https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-colleges/georgia/
– Most Affordable Online Business Administration Programs | Ranked 10
https://www.intelligent.com/most-affordable-online-business-administration-programs/
– Best Human Resources Degree Programs | Ranked 13
https://www.intelligent.com/best-human-resources-degree-programs/
– Best Online Master's in Adult Education Learning Degree Programs | Ranked 15
https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-adult-education-learning-degree-programs/
– Best Online Master's in Public Administration Degree Programs | Ranked 15
https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-public-administration-degree-programs/
– Best Online Probation Officer Degree Programs | Ranked 15
https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-probation-officer-degree-programs/
– Best Online Criminal Justice Degree Programs | Ranked 16
https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-criminal-justice-degree-programs/
– Best Online Doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction Programs | Ranked 18
https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-doctorate-in-curriculum-and-instruction-programs/
– Best Colleges and Universities in Georgia | Ranked 20
https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-and-universities/georgia/
– Best Master’s in Organizational Psychology Degree Programs | Ranked 21
https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-organizational-psychology-degree-programs/
– Best Online Master's in Library Science Degree Programs | Ranked 23
https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-library-science-degree-programs/
– Best Master's Degrees | Ranked 24
https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-degrees/
– Best Online Master's in Coaching Degree Programs | Ranked 24
https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-coaching-degree-programs/
– Most Affordable Online Master's in Special Education Programs | Ranked 26
https://www.intelligent.com/most-affordable-online-masters-in-special-education-programs/
– Top Online Doctorate in Educational Leadership Programs | Ranked 32
https://www.intelligent.com/top-online-doctorate-in-educational-leadership-programs/
– Best Online Bachelor's in Organizational Leadership Programs | Ranked 37
https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-bachelors-in-organizational-leadership-programs/
– Most Affordable Online Bachelor's in Psychology Programs | Ranked 37
https://www.intelligent.com/most-affordable-online-bachelors-in-psychology-programs/
– Best Online Master's in Higher Education Programs | Ranked 41
https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-higher-education-degree-programs/
– Best MBA in Healthcare Management Degree Programs | Ranked 45
https://www.intelligent.com/best-mba-in-healthcare-management-degree-programs/
– Best Online Master's in Early Childhood Education Degree Programs | Ranked 49
https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-early-childhood-education-degree-programs/
