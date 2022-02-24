VSU named most affordable online EdD programs

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University has earned the No. 1 spot on EdDPrograms.org's 2022 list of the Most Affordable Online Doctor of Education Programs.
VSU offers the doctor of education in four areas, including two in a fully online format and two in a hybrid format:
– Curriculum and instruction: learning and development (online)
– Leadership (online)
– Curriculum and Instruction: P-12 Disciplinary Concentration (hybrid)
– Adult and Career Education (hybrid)
