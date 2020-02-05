VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Department of Music will host Yamaha Day, Friday, Feb. 7.
The Valdosta State University Department of Music invites the public to attend "a free and educational event for all interested in music, engineering and technology," university officials said. "This will be a fun and exciting day filled with innovations and explorations."
From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday in Whitehead Auditorium and the band room in the VSU Fine Arts Building, Yamaha Corporation will come and give presentations and demonstrations on its newest piano products, technology, and wind, brass and string instruments. There will be be seven different pianos on stage as well as all the Yamaha instruments, university officials said.
Yamaha representatives will talk about their instruments, products and technology.
Schedule:
9 a.m.: Coffee and snacks provided by Yamaha Corporation of America.
9:30 a.m.: Discover Yamaha presentation.
* French Forbes, Yamaha institutional solution group manager.
* Craig Knudsen, Yamaha artist, piano / inventor for Yamaha.
* Michael Inman, district manager for South East Yamaha Pianos.
* David Novak, district manager for Professional Audio.
* Dino Riccio, advancements in band and orchestra instruments.
10:30 a.m.: Demonstration of the newest technologies in pianos.
* Remote connection with a sister piano somewhere else in the world.
* Remote performance by guest pianist in Huntsville, Ala.
* Remote master class with master teacher Dr. Melody Ng.
1-3 p.m.: Break out sessions in band room.
* Piano products.
* Brass, winds and string instrument and products.
* Steiberg Software and other cutting-edge software for music.
* Pro-Audio and other recording technology.
* Combo and technology used for band and orchestra.
Yamaha will have experts on site to discuss all aspects, university officials said.
