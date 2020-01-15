VALDOSTA – Every year, Alpha Phi Alpha, NAACP and Valdosta State University Diversity and Inclusion teams collaborate for a Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day March.
The 2020 march will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, around the perimeter of the VSU campus, located at 1203 N. Patterson St., organizers said.
Following the march, there will be a small reception where there will be a call to action speech and refreshments served.
