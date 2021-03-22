VSU masters art of online exhibits

VALDOSTA – Want to see the latest Valdosta State University Art & Design exhibit?
No problem. The VSU Student Art Competition is on display.
Miss the Valdosta National 2021 exhibit? The annual juried show with works from artists from dozens of states? It's on exhibit, too.
So, is the 2020 fall senior art student show. The Foundation from the Ground Up, too. Even the art faculty show from late last summer ... still on exhibit.
During the pandemic, VSU Art & Design has been posting art exhibits online. Traditionally, VSU art exhibits are on display for about three weeks in the Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery.
Online, exhibits have a much longer life, Julie Bowland, a VSU art professor and gallery director, said in a past interview.
The gallery closed last spring in the face of COVID-19. Like many organizations, VSU Art & Design found new ways online to continue art exhibits.
Online didn't deter artists from entering the annual VSU Student Art Competition. Open to all VSU students, no matter their majors, 55 students entered 180 works in various media.
Mark Dickson, a Tallahassee, Fla.-based artist, judged the show. He selected 50 works from 34 different artists for the exhibit.
"When approaching this opportunity of selecting work for an exhibition such as this, I employ certain basic criteria starting with an instant visual and emotional response to the work," Dickson noted in a judge's statement. "From this point I examine craftsmanship, attention to detail, execution and continuity of design. Then comes the deeper look, an attempt to understand the artist voice and intent. Overall it can be a daunting task but also a rewarding one.
"It is my hope that the artists who were selected and those who received awards will take inspiration from their success in being chosen to exhibit. I hope that those who weren’t selected will not become discouraged, but instead will continue to create, refine and explore the vastness of what it means to be a visual artist."
Award winners
First Place: Rasheem Callender, "Trayvon," stop motion animation.
Second Place: Isabelle Redenius, "Orange 1," mixed media.
Third Place: Faith Thompson, "Wilting," metals.
Fourth Place: Jen Padron, "Red, Blue against Yellow," acrylic on canvas.
Honorable Mentions: Makevia Moore, "Black Lives Over Blank Eyes," stop motion animation; Faith Thompson, "Isolation," charcoal on paper; Lara Henry, "Nature," ink on paper; Hannah Gandy, "Monkey Mayhem," lithograph.
To view exhibits, visit vsugallery.org.
