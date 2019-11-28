VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University hosts its annual Lighting of the Palms 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, on the West Hall front lawn.
Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of the university, invites Blazer Nation friends and neighbors of all ages to attend "this magical event featuring a musical performance by the VSU Spotlighters, pictures with Santa Blaze, sweets and treats, ornament decorating, a candy cane reindeer station, a holiday-themed photo booth, a giant snow globe and more," university officials said.
Greek Life encourages attendees to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County.
