VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University hosted its annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms recently on the front lawn.
Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU, and Dr. Vince A. Miller, vice president of the division of student affairs, welcomed students, faculty and staff to the much-anticipated festive event, which featured the VSU Spotlighters performing various holiday tunes; appearances by the Grinch, Santa’s elves and Santa Blaze; a bit of magical South Georgia snow; hot chocolate; and an opportunity to watch everyone’s favorite green Who-hating grouch on the big screen, university officials said in a statement.
During the event, Greek Life collected unwrapped toys to donate to Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County.
VSU invites its Valdosta-Lowndes County friends and neighbors to "stop by and enjoy the lights throughout the holiday season."
