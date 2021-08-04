VSU issues reopening plans

VALDOSTA –Valdosta State University announced its plan to operate at full capacity to begin with student move in on Monday, Aug. 9.
Dr. Vince Miller, vice president for the Division of Student Affairs and co-chair of the COVID-19 Task Force said,“Our guidance as far as main campus operations comes directly from the University System of Georgia in concert with the Georgia Department of Public Health.”
Fully capacity for residency, classes, dining halls and transportation is a practice across the board for the state's college system.
Valdosta State is strongly encouraging those on campus to wear face masks in all indoor spaces, especially for those who are not vaccinated, as recommended by the CDC.
Miller said,“The institution through the student health center has given over 3,000 vaccines.”
Valdosta State will hold a vaccination clinic drive Thursday, Aug. 5; Friday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 15 that will be open to VSU staff, students, family and friends.
This Fall VSU will welcome roughly 2,700 students during Move-In Days August 4-14.
Jalen Smith, president of the Student Government Association said, “Students are appreciative that the university is taking strides to allow them to take the responsibility of safety as it relates to COVD-19. We are all excited to have a normal fall semester and looking forward to what VSU is going to look like.
“We are definitely seeing a spike in student engagement and we hope to continue to see it as the semester progresses, that we can also match that excitement with safety.”
Valdosta State student government and other organizations have begun planning to execute events to welcome new and returning students.
Classes will begin on Monday, Aug. 16.
