VALDOSTA – Wenger Corporation has installed its Transcend Active Acoustic System in Valdosta State University Whitehead Auditorium.
"The acoustic system is a vast improvement for the various musicians using the space, and not only helps the audience hear concerts better but helps artists hear each other better, improving their performance," according to company officials.
Built in the 1970s, the multipurpose Whitehead Auditorium features a proscenium stage and curtains, but did not meet the needs of the wide variety of performers using the concert stage, company officials said.
An acoustical study revealed the need for more supportive and flexible room acoustics. The university evaluated its options for improvement, which included everything from a complete remodel to installing an active acoustic system.
Administration chose the Transcend Active Acoustic System.
“Performing conditions have really improved because now our players can hear across the whole orchestra,” said Dr. Howard Hsu, director of orchestra studies and music director of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra. “The sound is much richer, which really benefits the strings. We’ve received many compliments.”
Dr. Doug Farwell, head of the Music Department, said he likes Transcend’s authentic sound.
“It’s warmer and fuller; the sound doesn’t feel artificial or gimmicky,” Farwell said. “The audience’s attention is focused on the stage where it belongs.”
The Transcend Active Acoustic System uses a system of microphones, loudspeakers and digital signal processing to enhance room acoustics, company representatives said. Both acoustic reflections and reverberation are augmented, allowing for a flexible environment stretching from small baroque halls to large cathedral acoustics.
Developed using Lexicon’s active acoustic technology, the Transcend system offers a "high-performance, affordable solution for acoustical flexibility, giving facility managers the ability to enhance acoustic environments in virtually any space: performing arts centers, auditoriums, theatres, opera houses and worship spaces," company representatives said.
Wenger’s active acoustics technology requires fewer microphones while still providing a reliable system and natural-sounding acoustics. "This allows for streamlined, lower-cost installations than other systems on the market, and the best possible acoustic experience for any seat in the house," they said.
For Valdosta State University, Wenger installed acoustical panels on the auditorium’s side and back walls to improve the natural room acoustics and help eliminate distracting flutter echoes.
Transcend offers "tremendous flexibility, enabling the auditorium’s acoustics to be easily selected to suit any event or ensemble, including band, orchestra, choir, soloist or spoken word," company representatives said. "The technology, though sophisticated, is easy to use. Wenger technicians are able to communicate with the system remotely for fine-tuning and diagnostics if necessary."
“I don’t have to think about Transcend – it just works,” says Dr. Benjamin Harper, director of athletic bands.
He said he is happy to know there is an effective solution that was more cost-effective than fixing Whitehead Auditorium.
“It’s like building a new auditorium for a fraction of the cost,” he said.
