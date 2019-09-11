VALDOSTA — Two visiting artists present ceramics demonstrations at Valdosta State University.
Seth Green and Stephen Heywood share ceramics tips and advice while demonstrating techniques in multiple sessions, said Mark Errol with VSU Art & Design Department.
The demonstrations are open to the public and are scheduled 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in ceramics studio, room 1054, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
The artists lead a lecture 2-3 p.m. Thursday followed by more demonstrations until 6 p.m., according to the art department.
