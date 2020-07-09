VALDOSTA – The University System of Georgia will require all of its affiliated schools, including Valdosta State University, to wear masks on campus starting July 15.
The mask debate has been ongoing in school systems and the university system decision coincided with a VSU virtual forum held Wednesday afternoon.
The forum included a panel of faculty members answering questions via Facebook and YouTube regarding the school's reopening plans posted on VSU's website at the beginning of July.
The panel included Ryan Hogan, Office of Admissions director; Provost Dr. Robert Smith; Dr. Vince Miller, vice president of student affairs; Dr. Zduy Chu, director of housing and residence life; Dr. Rodney Carr, vice president of student success; Shannon McGee, director of auxiliary services; Dr. Keith Warburg, director of communication and marketing.
Valdosta State University plans to reopen for fall classes Aug. 17 with mostly face-to-face instruction. Fall break has been removed for the upcoming year, meaning face-to-face instruction will end before Thanksgiving with finals being taken online.
The panel faced several questions about what students can expect to experience upon reopening and about the new mask guidelines.
Smith answered many of these questions, stating VSU will be following Centers for Disease Control guidelines closely. Some classes have been moved to larger spaces to accommodate for social distancing and a portion of classes will use the “high flex model.”
The model means students will attend classes face-to-face on some days of the week and virtually on others. Smith said VSU is working to get students their schedules and classrooms are being outfitted with cameras and microphones for virtual days.
“We do have a wide range of full online classes that we routinely offer and some of our face-to-face classes will be converted to online,” Smith said. He added this model will not be possible for all courses.
State-mandated masks means everyone entering the VSU campus will be required to wear a mask.
But what if someone flat out says no?
“We want to begin by educating people. We are an educational institution. We want to say to all our students, faculty and staff please be considerate to the health of your fellow Blazers and please wear a mask,” Smith said.
Should a student or faculty member adamantly refuse to wear a mask, Smith said there will be penalties through the student code of conduct and human resources.
Campus life, including housing, was discussed during the forum.
While in past years there has been a designated move-in day, Chu said move-in will be more of a weeklong process with more specific details to be released at a later date.
He said students will be given specific instructions to achieve minimal contact and students will be allowed a limited number of people to assist with the move on campus.
Dining facilities will be open in accordance with CDC guidelines but students will notice new signs and floor markers for social distancing, McGee said. There will be disposable utensils and the ability to order ahead via GrubHub. The dining area will have designated meal times so the area can be shut down and fully cleaned between each.
McGee added VSU's weekly shuttle bus trips to Walmart will continue at 50% capacity and with a lot more disinfecting.
Imagining college life without football is unfathomable for some but, as Carr said, the Blazers will carry on their legacy this year.
“All sports are scheduled to be going on. Now, what attendance to that looks like may be different,” Carr said. “It may look a little different but that doesn't mean we aren't on the road to being national champions again.”
Still, COVID-19 was at the heart of the forum and how students can be tested.
Limited rapid testing will be available to people with notable symptoms and VSU is working with the Department of Public Health to possibly have on-campus testing days throughout the semester.
Should a student test positive, Student Affairs must be notified immediately and faculty will contact the student to set up proper protocol.
Students will also be directed to free testing already taking place throughout Lowndes County.
With the forum only lasting an hour, many questions were unanswered but the panel said it plans to hold another forum at a later date.
This forum can be found on Valdosta State University's Facebook page and all reopening updates can be found online at vsu.edu.
