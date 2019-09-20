VALDOSTA — The College of Science and Mathematics and Department of Biology at Valdosta State University will present "Science Saturday: The Circles of Life," 9 a.m.-noon, Sept. 28, in the Hugh C. Bailey Science Center.
"Science Saturday: The Circles of Life" is ideal for students in the middle grades, university officials said.
However, all ages are invited to take advantage of the event, which will include activities involving the life cycle of honeybees, plant and human parasites, lung and heart function, blood circulation and live reptiles from Grand Bay Wildlife Management Area.
Science Saturday is supported by VSU’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Initiative and is part of an "ongoing effort to inspire the next generation to want to learn more about these areas," university officials said.
"Faculty in the College of Science and Mathematics understand that the nation’s future economic prosperity is closely linked with student success in the STEM fields."
“All young people should be prepared to think deeply and to think well so that they have the chance to become the innovators, educators, researchers and leaders who can solve the most pressing challenges facing our nation and our world, both today and tomorrow,” according to the United States Department of Education.
Educators across the nation and at VSU are "committed to improving STEM instruction for students in preschool through 12th grade, increasing and sustaining public and youth engagement with STEM, improving the STEM experience for undergraduate students at the college level, better serving groups historically underrepresented in the STEM fields and designing graduate education for tomorrow’s STEM workforce," university officials said.
Science Saturday activities are free of charge and open to the public.
