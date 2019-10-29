VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State University Counseling Center recently hosted its annual Mental Wellness Day.
During the three-hour event, students were invited to participate in activities designed to be relaxing, fun, empowering and informative — "and to reflect the university’s commitment to fostering a living, learning environment that is conducive to the mental and emotional well-being of all students while supporting their pursuit of lifelong happiness and success," university officials said.
According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, positive mental health allows people to realize their full potential, cope with the stresses of life, work productively and make meaningful contributions to their communities.
