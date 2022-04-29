VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University recently held a belated 25th Sonia Kovalevsky High School Mathematics Day.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 24th SK Day was in 2019. The day was co-directed by Dr. Denise Reid and Dr. Sandy Trowell, both professors in the VSU Department of Mathematics, university officials said in a statement.
Reid and Trowell said they were excited to be allowed to continue the tradition this year.
The day began with refreshments and door prizes. Students were welcomed by Dr. Shaun Ault, head of the VSU Department of Mathematics, and Dr. Theresa Grove, associate dean of the College of Science and Mathematics.
The first workshop was titled “Graph Theory and Conflict Resolution.” The workshop was led by Reid. The students then participated in a mathematics contest. Trowell led the students in an exploration of STEM careers and interest inventories to determine areas of interest.
Callie Reid conducted a Mobius Strip workshop. Callie Reid is an applied mathematics major at VSU. She is also a PAL mathematics tutor at the Academic Success Center at VSU.
Participants were treated to lunch at Palms Dining Hall on campus. After lunch, Dr. Arsalan Wares led a workshop titled “Antiprisms.”
Ryan Hogan shared with the participants about the many programs and opportunities at VSU. The day concluded with more door prizes and the awarding of scholarships to the top three contest winners.
Sponsors for the event were the VSU Department of Mathematics, VSU College of Science and Mathematics, VSU Admissions, the VSU Foundation, Hester & Morris Orthodontist, Publix Supermarkets, The Mix-Valdosta, VSU bookstore, American Eagle, Pearson Publishing and Cengage Publishing.
Sixty-four students and 21 teachers from 13 schools attended. Students attending from Lowndes County High School were Amber Anderson, Ella Barrett, Kaleah Brown, Caitlynn Callahan, Emily Dinkins and DeLanie Roberts. They were accompanied by Becky Martin and Amy Whitehead. Students attending from Valdosta High School were Shana Battle, Jasmin Copeland, Yasmin Copeland, Hannah Garrison, Andrea Petty and Jazmin Roundtree. They were accompanied by Andrel Sims and Evonnie Jones. Andrea Petty placed third in the competition and won a $500 scholarship to VSU.
