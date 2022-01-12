VSU honors MLK with Service Saturday

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University observes Martin Luther King Day with service Saturday, Jan. 15.
Students will be given the option to serve on campus and off campus, according to Amiya Miles, volunteer services coordinator.
Miles said students on campus will be able to donate blankets, hats and other warm items and write letters for patients of the South Georgia Medical Center Pearlman Cancer Center.
Volunteer services office has organized a campus-wide clean up for students, too.
Off-campus service will be with Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity and the Salvation Army of Valdosta.
“Students will be assisting Habitat with their new home project and organize the administrative office for Salvation Army,” Miles said.
The program is a collaborative effort across campus with student diversity and inclusion that includes Mu Omicron Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Student Government Association, Black Student League, Collegiate Men of VSU and the Collegiate Chapter of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
“I am excited to work with all of these organizations to increase the visibility of our office and the services that we offer students on campus and in the community,” Miles said.
Volunteer services office offers “Service Saturdays” monthly in the community.
“This is our first year working with volunteer services and we are excited to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King with a three-day celebration,” said Sandra Y. G. Jones, director of student diversity & inclusion.
The Mu Omicron Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha will observe Martin Luther King Day with a worship service Sunday, Jan. 16, at Kingdom Builders Deliverance Center, and the annual MLK Day March in collaboration with VSU organizations and departments Monday, Jan. 17, with the parade at 11 a.m.; town hall at 11:45 a.m.; lunch, 1 p.m.
