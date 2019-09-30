VSU holds planetarium show

VALDOSTA – The Planetarium at Valdosta State University will offer the first show of its 2019-20 season of public offerings.
There will be three showings of "Dawn of the Space Age," 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, university officials said.
"This has been a great year to celebrate space," they said. "On July 20, we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on the moon — winning the race to the moon. On Nov. 19, we will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 12 landing."
The space race began Oct. 4, 1957, when the Soviet Union astounded the world by placing into orbit the first man-made satellite, university officials said. Sputnik 1 was little bigger than a basketball and lasted but three months.
But its impact on history was tremendous: in the race for space, the Russians had won the first heat, university officials said. And they would win the next few; launching the first probe to the moon’s far side and sending the first cosmonauts into space. The ensuing decades would see the United States eventually win the race to the moon and then a period of peaceful cooperation between the two superpowers which continues to this day.
"Our program will begin with a look at the October sky: planets, stars, and deep-sky objects," university officials said. "Then we will trace the history of manned spaceflight with a full-dome video, courtesy of Mirage 3D Productions."
Seating for each show is limited to 47 guests. Free tickets for all the shows may be obtained at the planetarium beginning 6 p.m. that day.
"Come early, get your tickets, then return to the planetarium 15 minutes prior to show time," university officials said. "If weather permits, the campus observatory will be open from 7-10 p.m., allowing our guests to view the stars and planets."
The VSU Planetarium is located on the third floor of Nevins Hall; limited parking is available in front of the building, and across Patterson Street at the admissions office.
For further information, call the Department of Physics, Astronomy and Geosciences, (229) 333-5752.
