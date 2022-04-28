VSU holds Mother's Day Ceramics Sale

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Art Department continues to reveal the talents of the university’s ceramics department with the Annual Mother’s Day Ceramics Sale this weekend.
The sale is scheduled to feature ceramic bowls, pitchers, jars, vases, plates, platters and more designed by Mark T. Errol, VSU ceramics, and his ceramics students.
Works in the show promise to be combination pieces that are both artistically inspired yet designed for practical use.
A portion of proceeds traditionally benefit VSU Ceramics Visiting Artist Fund, which allows the art department to continue hosting artists which have included Julie Guyot, Tallahassee, Fla.; A.J. Argentina and Beau Raymond, Roswell; Mark Knott, Atlanta; Brian Jensen, Utah Valley University; Shane Christensen, Dixie State College, Utah; Brooke Cassidy, Charleston, S.C.; Suzannah Zucker, University of Georgia; Brad Schwieger, University of Ohio; Chuck Johnson, Edinboro University of Pennsylvania; Jasey Allen Jones, University of Georgia; Stephen Heywood, University of North Florida; Ryan Fitzer, Southern Methodist University, Texas.
The 14th Annual Mother’s Day Ceramics Sale is scheduled for 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 29 & 30, Ceramics Studio, Room 1054, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. Cash and check only. More information: Email mterrol@valdosta.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.