VSU helps with tax filing

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University's chapter of Beta Alpha Psi has teamed with the Internal Revenue Service's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program again this year to help families file their taxes.
The service allows families who make less than $60,000 a year to file their taxes for free with skilled students devoting their time to help, university officials said.
The program started in 2019; during that year, chapter members filed 31 tax returns and helped clients get back a total of $39,350 in refunds.
Theodore Worms is the current president of Beta Alpha Psi at VSU and will be graduating with his master's of accounting in May.
Worm participated in the first year of the program and has returned for its third year, noting he's enjoyed seeing how much the service has grown.
In 2020, they were able to file 73 returns, resulting in an economic impact of $109,314.
“There are some people who just can't afford to get their taxes done,” Worms said. “It's nice to get to give back.”
Both previous years faced their own challenges, with 2019 having the government shutdown and 2020 marking the beginning of the pandemic. Worms said he hopes this year they will be able to operate “the full length of time.”
Participating volunteers are made up of a mix of students, all of whom have to be IRS certified. Dr. Raymond Elson, VSU professor of accounting, added students can receive course credit for their participation.
Precautions are being taken as COVID-19 continues, with Elson noting they will be wearing masks and taking their clients and secure forms into a private computer lab.
All documents are secured in Elson's office during the duration of the process.
The service will begin taking clients Tuesday, Feb. 9, with tax season officially kicking off Feb. 12.
Interested people can contact Worms at tnworms@valdosta.edu or Elson at relson@valdosta.edu. Beta Alpha Psi volunteers are available to meet with clients from 4-8 p.m Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
The on-site location is the Health Sciences and Business Administration building, located across from SGMC, at 2525 N. Patterson St.
Clients are asked to bring all the necessary paperwork, such as W2s, other sources of income statements, Social Security statements, 1098T tuition forms, 1099s, child care expenses, student interest statements, etc.
