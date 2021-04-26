VSU graduate becomes Alapaha district attorney

NASHVILLE — A Valdosta State University graduate has been named the new district attorney for the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced the appointment of Chase Studstill to fulfill the position left vacant when the former DA, Dick Perryman, accepted an appointment to be an Alapaha circuit judge, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
Studstill holds a bachelor's degree in history from Valdosta State University and a law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law. Since 2017, Studstill has served as a public defender in the Tift Judicial Circuit Public Defender's Office.
From 2007-16, Studstill served as a part-time office manager and legal assistant at Studstill Firm. In 2016, he served as a legal assistant at the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
