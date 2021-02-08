VSU grad tapped for Veterans Affairs leadership

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta State University graduate has been named the new associate director of the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, according to a statement released last week.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs appointed Joshua Pridgen to associate director effective Jan. 30, according to the health system.
Pridgen holds a bachelor of science from VSU and a master of science in health services administration from the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Fla., the statement read.
He was first a technical career field intern for the Orland Veterans Affairs Health Care System, and some time later, he became the associate director of the Veterans Affairs Eastern Colorado Health Care System, according to the statement.
He has been an acting director for Veterans Affairs Salt Lake City Health Care System and an assistant director and chief of the business office for the Veterans Affairs Eastern Colorado Health Care System.
Pridgen will oversee the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System's primary care services and outpatient clinics, according to the statement.
“Mr. Pridgen’s impressive background and previous leadership experience is a welcomed addition to the NF/SGVHS executive team,” Thomas Wisnieski, health system director, said in a statement.
"He is an established health care administration professional that has proven himself to be an outstanding leader in every position assignment he has held with VA since 2008. We are excited that he will now be sharing his talents and expertise with us.”
