SAVANNAH – Police Chief Wesley Walker, a Valdosta State University alum, was recently sworn in as the new president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.
The GACP is the organization that represents chiefs of police from across Georgia and as one of its duties is responsible for the training and professional development of all chiefs of police, association representatives said.
Walker was appointed as police chief for the City of Lyons in 2012. Walker has a broad law-enforcement background spanning 32 years in which he has served in a variety of positions in city, county and state law-enforcement agencies.
Walker holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Valdosta State University, representatives said.
Walker has two sons, Spencer and Stetson. Spencer is a Valdosta State alum and Stetson accepted a baseball scholarship at Middle Georgia State University majoring in criminal justice.
