ATLANTA — A Valdosta State University alumnus has been chosen by the governor to serve as the executive director of the State Charter Schools Commission.
Donovan Head was chosen at a called meeting by the commission’s board Friday, according to a statement from the office of Gov. Brian Kemp.
Head will begin serving in his new capacity Aug. 1.
He serves as deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement. Prior to joining GOSA, he served on Kemp’s transition team as deputy campaign manager for Kemp for Governor in 2018 and as a senior congressional staffer for two members of Congress: former Rep. Karen Handel and Rep. Austin Scott.
Donovan earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Valdosta State University, where he also serves on the Alumni Association executive board of directors and where he met his wife, Jansen Balisi Head. Active members of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, they reside in Woodstock.
