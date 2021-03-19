VALDOSTA — Electric vehicles were once thought to be a thing of the future and now, the future is here.
In keeping with the time, Valdosta State University, in partnership with Georgia Power, has launched a 100% renewable, off-grid electric vehicle charging station.
VSU was one of only two universities in the state selected for this opportunity by Georgia Power, according to Valdosta State officials, and the only one in the University System of Georgia.
The EV ARC, which stands for Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charger, is solar powered and can be used 24/7, even in power outages. It is located at the Oak Street surface parking lot at VSU and can charge up to two electric vehicles at once.
This charger is open to not only students and staff, but to the general public, too.
According to the university, charging will be offered free of charge until April 18, after which time there will be a charge of $1 per hour. Funds will go to Georgia Power for the charging services.
Charging sessions will require ChargePoint authorization which can be done online at georgiapower.chargepoint.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.