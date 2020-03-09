VSU focuses on immigration

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University African American Studies program presents "Immigration Today," 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in Hugh C. Bailey Science Center, Room 1101.
The event is free of charge and open to the public, university officials said.
The featured speaker is Allen Orr, founder of Orr Immigration Law Firm PC, a minority-owned law firm in Washington, D.C., that focuses on United States corporate compliance as well as global corporate representation and assistance on immigration issues, university officials said.
Before establishing his practice, he assisted in building one of the leading global immigration practices at a large global law firm, where he developed an international network of immigration practitioners, government officials and business leaders, university officials said.
Orr is a frequent national and international speaker on U.S. immigration policy. Early in his career, he received the 2009 Joseph Minsky Young Lawyer Award for contributions made to the immigration law field, especially for his work with the Young Lawyers Division of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.
He has served as chairman of the National Bar Association’s Immigration Section and as an elected member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association board of governors. He is an active member of the District of Columbia Bar Association, the Virginia Bar Association and the National Bar Associations.
He holds a juris doctorate from Howard University School of Law and a bachelor of arts in philosophy from Morehouse College.
The Hugh C. Bailey Science Center is located on VSU’s Main Campus.
Contact VSU’s African American Studies Program, (229) 249-4843 or AFAMS@valdosta.edu to learn more.
