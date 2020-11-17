VSU fall enrollment increases

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s fall enrollment was 9.2% higher than last year – a bigger boost than any other public university in Georgia, according to university officials.
In fall 2019, VSU’s student population was 11,270, rising to 12,304 this fall, according to a statement from VSU.
Fall 2020 student population includes:
– 3,264 freshmen.
– 1,769 sophomores.
– 2,029 juniors.
– 2,156 seniors.
– 2,734 graduate students.
The jump in fall enrollment represents “huge bragging rights for VSU,” said Dr. Becky da Cruz, associated provost for graduate studies and research at the university.
In an online press event Monday, the Concierge Project was one of the university’s programs credited with helping increase the student population.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down in-person classes during the summer, almost 300 volunteer staff members worked as “concierges,” reaching out to students on a weekly basis to make sure students got the support they needed, said Rodney Carr, VSU vice president for student success.
“They got Chromebooks out to students who needed them, they got Verizon MiFi (portable wifi connections) out to those who needed them,” Carr said.
Adapting to life during a pandemic, VSU changed the rules a bit to better accommodate students, da Cruz said.
“We relaxed rules on testing to make it easier and more possible for students to join VSU," she said.
For example, the ability to take the Graduate Record Examination was severely hampered by COVID-19.
“Our programs were willing to consider students with delayed tests or no test scores,” da Cruz said.
Ryan Hogan, VSU director of admissions, said for the coming spring semester, the university hopes for another increase in numbers. Many students accepted for the fall semester who held off because of pandemic concerns are expected to return in the spring, he said.
Asked if the increase in students causes a stress on resources during the pandemic, Carr said, “It does. Of course it does. … We started preparing early, and dealing with our faculty and managing those resources and being able to redirect resources as we can, that was something that the administration and the academic administration had to handle very quickly throughout the summer.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
