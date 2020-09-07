Georgia Public Broadcasting and Valdosta State University have announced a partnership to provide GPB Radio programming through campus station WVVS 90.9 Blaze FM.
As the statewide public media network, GPB operates nine television stations and currently provides programming through 18 additional radio stations in Georgia, university officials said in a statement.
An affiliate of National Public Radio, GPB Radio provides programs including "Morning Edition," "All Things Considered," "Here and Now," "1A" and "On Point." GPB Radio-produced content includes award-winning statewide news and programs such as "Political Rewind."
“We’re thrilled to partner with Valdosta State University to bring GPB Radio programming to the listeners in this area,” said Teya Ryan, GPB president and chief executive officer. “As an institution, VSU plays a critical role in the development of ideas and the sharing of information. We hope our partnership will expand those opportunities for both entities.”
GPB will provide programming for WVVS 90.9 Blaze FM from the hours of 6 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days per week. Valdosta State University will air programming from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. seven nights per week, which will consist of productions and content to be developed by Valdosta State University students and academic programs working with the station, university officials said.
The GPB programming schedule for WVVS 90.9 Blaze FM will follow GPB Radio’s statewide schedule.
“We believe this agreement meets the strategic mission of the institution, positively impacting our region by providing access to important Georgia Public Broadcasting programs, including news, current events and emergency information important to our region of the state,” said A. Blake Pearce, dean of VSU’s College of the Arts.
The new programming starts Tuesday, Sept. 8.
