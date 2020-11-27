VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University recently invited students to take a much-needed study break on the front lawn during De-Stress Fest.
"It was an opportunity for students to get outside and enjoy games, cotton candy, campfire s’mores, do-it-yourself stress balls, yoga, dog and goat therapy and more," university officials said in a statement.
The event is held during the fall and spring of every academic year and is sponsored by Campus Wellness, the Counseling Center, Campus Recreation, the Student Government Association and the Campus Activities Board.
