VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University has introduced a page on its website to update the public of its positive COVID-19 cases on campus.
According to the webpage, the information includes both self-reported positive test results and positive tests conducted by Student Health Services.
“The totals include reports from individuals who have not been on campus recently, including faculty/students who are teaching/learning fully online,” the website states. “The university is legally bound to protect the health and privacy information of individual faculty, staff and students. HIPAA and FERPA laws prevent us from identifying anyone on the list and therefore data is not available by department or areas as it may inadvertently identify individuals.”
For the fall semester, 1,416 employees and 12,407 students are at VSU.
The first report released by the university was for the week ending Friday, Aug. 28. Eighteen new positive student cases and zero employee cases were reported. The total active cases are 25.
The webpage can be found at www.valdosta.edu/health-advisory/current-covid-stats/.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
