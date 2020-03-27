VALDOSTA — Two Valdosta State University employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
One was a faculty member and the other was a staff member, according to a statement from the office of VSU President Richard A. Carvajal emailed to students Thursday.
The staff member was last on campus March 18, while the faculty member was last reported on campus March 11. Both are now at home, the statement said.
The Georgia Department of Public Health will locate people with whom these individuals have been in contact, the university said.
The overall risk of COVID-19 to students, faculty and staff at VSU remains low, according to the university statement.
The university has canceled all on-campus instruction and events through the end of the spring semester.
“While we understand the concerns and fear around COVID-19, it is extremely important to stay calm and maintain a close eye on your health and any symptoms that may arise. The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most cases of COVID-19 are mild with symptoms similar to a cold,” the statement said.
For more information about COVID-19, please visit VSU’s FAQ page www.valdosta.edu/health-advisory/faq.php.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
