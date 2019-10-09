VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Campus Wellness will hold its Second Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-Off, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the University Center Magnolia Room.
VSU students, faculty, staff, alumni, retirees and community friends are invited to compete for the title of VSU chili master, university officials said. Contest registration is $20 per chili entered and limited to 20 competitors. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m., Nov. 5.
Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-Off contestants will compete in three categories — VSU Chili Master, People’s Choice and Best Healthy Chili.
The chili master winner will earn a $100 prize, and people’s choice and best healthy chili winners will each take home $50, university officials said. Winners will receive a gift basket and trophy.
A panel of judges comprised of VSU and community members will score each chili based on color, aroma, consistency, taste and aftertaste. An awards ceremony will take place at the end of the event for all cook-off winners.
Admission to the Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-Off is $5 per person for people who want to support their favorite competitor or taste some of Valdosta’s best chili.
All proceeds from the event will support VSU Campus Wellness, university officials said.
Campus wellness promotes an "increased awareness and practice of a healthy lifestyle by offering a variety of educational activities and programs that address the social, intellectual, occupational, spiritual, physical and emotional wellness of the university’s faculty, staff and student population.
Visit www.valdosta.edu/chilicookoff to purchase tickets or register for the Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-Off.
