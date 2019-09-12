VALDOSTA — The Caribbean Student Association at Valdosta State University is collecting much-needed supplies to help the Bahamian people impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
Relief efforts in the Bahamas need the following:
• Cleaning supplies, including Clorox wipes and bleach, laundry and dish detergent, brooms, mops, buckets, paper towels, rags, gloves, large trash bags.
• Personal care items, including toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, shampoo, baby wipes and diapers, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, adult diapers, soap.
• Nonperishable food and water for all ages, baby to adult, as well as pets.
• Medical items, including first aid kits, bandages, face masks, ointments, aspirin, ibuprofen, bug repellant.
• Various other comfort and recovery items, including candles, flashlights, batteries, lighters, charcoal, tarps, roofing nails, tools, air mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, towels.
Donations will be accepted at the VSU Blazers vs. Ohio Dominican University Panthers football game Saturday, Sept. 14, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Gates open 4:15 p.m., with kickoff 6:05 p.m. A Caribbean Student Association member will be at each gate with collection bins until halftime, university officials said.
Donations will also be accepted at the VSU Blazers vs. Albany State University Golden Rams volleyball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, at The Complex, located at the intersection of Baytree Road and Sustella Avenue. Doors open 5 p.m., with first serve 6 p.m.
Donations may be dropped off at the VSU Drop-N-Shop, located on the first floor of the Student Union at the intersection of Baytree Road and Oak Street.
All items collected will be part of a delivery leaving for the Bahamas next week, university officials said.
