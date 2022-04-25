VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University presents Mayhem Music Festival, 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, on the front lawn.
Admission is free of charge and open to the public, university officials said in a statement.
Soul Machine, an electronic music producer, takes the stage at 5:30 p.m., followed by Okay Kenedi, an Atlanta-based singer-songwriter, at 6:30 p.m., William Michael Morgan, a country music singer, at 7:30 p.m., and Who’s Bad, the ultimate Michael Jackson experience, at 8:45 p.m.
DJ Tremayne of Valdosta opens Mayhem Music Festival and "keeps everyone engaged and entertained during set changes," university officials said.
As tradition dictates, Mayhem Music Festival draws to a close with a much-anticipated paint party. Attendees wishing to participate in this activity should dress accordingly, officials added.
Mayhem Music Festival features carnival-style rides — swings, a zipline and bounce houses — as well as sweet and savory foods.
The cash-only concession menu features turkey legs, walking tacos, fried Oreos and cookie ice cream sandwiches. VSU students with a valid 1Card receive two free food tickets for one sweet item and one savory item. All other attendees may purchase two tickets for $10.
Mayhem Music Festival attendees are welcome to bring their favorite outdoor blankets, pillows, chairs, snacks and drinks. Glass containers are not allowed.
This year marks the return of Mayhem Musical Festival to the VSU front lawn since 2019. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic known as COVID-19.
