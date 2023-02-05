VALDOSTA – Despite dropping the series opener 10-6 to Embry-Riddle Friday afternoon, the Valdosta State baseball team stormed back to sweep Saturday’s doubleheader to win the series.
The Blazers took Game 1 convincingly 10-3 before taking down the Eagles in a defensive battle 3-1 in the nightcap.
“I think it had a lot to do with who was on the mound pitching,” VSU head coach Greg Guilliams said. “The guys yesterday that came on in relief just didn’t execute pitches, but the key was we got three good starts from all our starters which set everything up and the guys today out of the bullpen executed.”
GAME 2
The Blazers were able to close out the Eagles with good pitching and timely offense in a 3-1 win.
David Crawford went 2-for-3 with a double and scored two of the three Blazer runs in the game.
The Blazers only managed four hits in Game 2 compared to a whopping 13 in Game 1.
“A lot of that had to do with their starter. The guy that pitched the third game for them, Dunnam, was their ace,” Guilliams said. “They saved him for the third game and I’ve seen him pitch; I knew he was good. I knew we were going to struggle a little bit scoring runs but fortunately, we ran the bases well and put enough balls in play and came out on top.”
The Blazers went ahead in the bottom of the first inning as Crawford reached on an error and came across to score on a sacrifice ground out to lead 1-0.
A bases loaded walk issued to Robert Post allowed the Eagles to tie the game in the top of the second. Game 2 starter Zach Dodson got the Blazers out of the jam as he got Chase Bruno out on a fielder’s choice then struck out center fielder Dylan Brazil looking and got short stop Camden Traficante to ground out to get out of the inning.
The Blazers broke the tie on the second Eagles error of the game as graduate student Jakob Sessa got on base and brought in Crawford for a 2-1 score. Despite having two men on base in the fourth and another in the fifth, the Eagles couldn’t capitalize – setting up an opportunity for the Blazers to potentially spearate.
Sophomore Hunter Stowe provided the insurance run in the bottom of the fifth with a single through left side of the infield, followed by a bunt single from Crawford to put two runners in scoring position. JP Gates came through with the sacrifice ground out to put the Blazers ahead 3-1.
In the sixth inning, the Eagles threatened to slice into the Blazers’ lead with a double to right field by third baseman Timo Aracena and a double to center by Bruno that moved Aracena to third but Blazer reliever Nick Ferrara escaped the jam with a pair of clutch strikeouts to end the inning.
Ferrara struck out five in 2 1/3 innings while allowing just two hits. Senior Zach Henderson came on for Ferrara and earned the save with a strikeout and a ground out in the seventh.
“Again, it goes back to executing,” Guilliams said of the Game 2 win. “They were able to put pitches in the spots they wanted to and really made it tough on their hitters. Then, defensively, we made the plays when we needed to and that was the difference today compared to yesterday. We made a couple of key errors yesterday and today, that didn’t happen.”
Game 1
The Blazers scored 10 runs on 13 hits in Saturday’s opener.
The Eagles drew first blood with an RBI single through the right side from Post after a leadoff walk for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
The Blazers evened the game in the bottom of the first as Crawford drew a leadoff walk followed by a sacrifice bunt and an RBI double to right center by Gates to make it 1-1 in the bottom of the first.
The Eagles scored a run in the top of the third on an RBI ground out as the Blazers turned a double play for a 2-1 lead. VSU got out of the inning on a fly out to left field to avoid a jam.
In the top of the fourth, with the bases loaded and no outs thanks to a hit batsmen, an infield single and an error, the Eagles looked to be in business. However, the Blazers didn’t wilt as they got Alex Britton to fly out to left, then came up with a highlight reel defensive double play as senior right fielder Bryson Gandy caught a fly out by Zach Coldsnow then fired to Harper to gun out Post for the third out – earning an ovation from the crowd in Billy Grant Field at Tommy Thomas Park.
Blazer sophomore Connor Morgan opened to bottom of the fourth with a mammoth home run to left center field – the Blazers’ first lblast of the season – to tie the game 2-2.
The Blazers went to the bullpen in the top of the fifth with one on, as Gates replaced Jeremy Adams. He retired the next two batters with two pitches and struck out Jeremy Kennedy-Davis to end the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, a base hit each from Gates and Jakob Sessa put two men on with one out for the Blazers. A bases loaded walk and a passed ball scored two runs for the Blazers to make it 4-2. The Blazers added another run in the sixth highlighted by a triple from Crawfordto push the lead to 5-2
The Eagles loaded the bases in the top of the seventh with two outs and an RBI walk to Aracena pulled the Eagles within 5-3, but the Blazers got a fly out to right to end the inning – leaving the bases loaded.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Blazers began the inning with a walk and a double to right center for runners at second and third and nobody out. Harper singled to left to bring in a run to put the Blazers up 6-3. A wild pitch brought in the second run of the inning for a 7-3 lead. The Blazers added two runs on base hits in the bottom of the eighth for a 9-3 lead and added another run for the final margin.
Harper finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Blazer offense. Preston Joye, Gates, Sessa and Jovanni Canegitta each notched two hits for the Blazers in the win.
“He’s been swinging the bat really well,” Guilliams said of Harper. “He had a big hit for us yesterday in an RBI situation. He’s been a three-year starter. He’s been there, done that. I think he feels very comfortable coming up with runners in scoring position.”
