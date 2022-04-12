VSU athletes help Habitat for Humanity

VALDOSTA – VSU athletes recently volunteered to help Habitat for Humanity.
VSU Athletics teams — men’s basketball, women’s basketball, softball, baseball, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball and football – helped during the course of a week in building a single-family home.
“Habitat has been down due to the pandemic and we are now back up and running with two projects,” Lyle McGhin, Habitat volunteer coordinator, said. “Valdosta State athletics was a huge help over the last week and we hope to make this an annual collaboration.”
VSU Athletics teams contributed more than 480 hours of labor with 120 students involved, McGhin said.
The Habitat location will be a home for a mother and a child with a disability.
VSU Athletics assisted with site preparation/land clearing, window and door installation, siding, and placing beams and joists.
