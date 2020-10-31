VALDOSTA – Visitors of the latest Valdosta State University senior art exhibit can also visit the foundations class show, or the faculty art exhibit, or even the last senior show from seniors who graduated in the spring.
"20/20 Vision: Art Through A New Lens" opens Sunday, Nov. 1. The fall senior exhibit can be viewed free by visiting www.vsugallery.org.
Visitors will find a wide selection of art styles presented by VSU art seniors Carmela Berry, Arin Guyette, Emmanuel Carter, Brittany Hawkins, Bethany Davis and Marissa Parks.
The graduating seniors present paintings, sculptures, photography, graphic design, book art, ceramics, jewelry metalworking and animation.
“It is fair to say that 2020 is an eye-opener for all of us. We are witnessing a global pandemic that has left us in a state of uncertainty, isolating us from social interaction, and confining us behind masks," the class note in an artistic statement. "The revival of the Black Lives Matter movement is shedding light on the ongoing struggle for racial equality. A controversial presidential election is shaping the future of our country. Although it has been a tumultuous time, 2020 has also been a year of clarity and vision.
"We find it compelling that though we are diverse as artists, we connect to this sense of clarity in our artwork by not only understanding the events happening around us but also exploring our own identities. '20/20 Vision: Art Through A New Lens' proudly displays our journey of discovering who we are, and our evolution as artists in this alarming world.”
While the show opens Nov. 1, the students will present video artist talks online starting Nov. 16.
"Each artist will have a personal presentation that will be available on their individual page," according to VSU Art & Design. "Seniors will be discussing their work and elaborating on their ideas and processes."
Video presentations are all just part of the new normal for art exhibits at VSU.
The Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery has been closed since spring and is not expected to be open in spring 2021, said Julie Bowland, VSU art professor and gallery director. The gallery is a long but narrow space that is not conducive to social distancing.
To continue exhibiting art, the VSU art department developed the website. In the VSU Fine Arts Building gallery, one show closes and is gone once a new exhibit arrives, but on the website, the past shows are still available while making room for a new exhibit.
So, people can visit "20/20 Vision" then view past exhibits.
"The website has attracted some people to shows who don't usually come to the gallery or can't go to the gallery," Bowland said.
She said there are no plans to remove any of the exhibits from the website. But additional tech is being considered, which would create a more three-dimensional experience viewing art online. Or clicking on an artist's name or work in the VSU virtual exhibit could link to the artist's website or social media platforms for viewers wanting more information on a specific artist.
And the website may continue once the Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery reopens.
The future may hold a mix of rotating exhibits in the actual gallery with a collection of exhibits in the virtual gallery, Bowland said.
To visit the "20/20 Vision" and other exhibits, go to www.vsugallery.org.
