VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University takes a trip into space.
Or rather the spaces that once sent people to space.
"Abandoned in Place: Preserving America's Space History" by photographer Roland Miller opened Monday in the Dedo Maranville Fine Art Gallery.
"'Abandoned In Place' is a photographic exploration of the American space-launch and research facilities that played a crucial role in the early period of space exploration," according to a statement released by VSU Art. "The project serves not only as a documentary body of work, but also as an artistic interpretation of these historic sites. A unique combination of documentary, abstract and hybrid images allows 'Abandoned In Place' to be viewed from many perspectives. The exhibition records a vanishing era in both the space race and the Cold War. The temporal nature of life is evident in views of decaying sites which once captured the attention of the entire world."
The exhibit is an artistic representation of places that were once the focus of a nation but have since been emptied and forgotten.
"These launch complexes, engine test stands and wind tunnels are the Bunker Hill and Gettysburg of the Cold War," according to the artistic statement. "References to the Great Pyramids, Chichen Itza, Stonehenge and other major archeological sites foreshadow the future of these modern ruins."
The photos memorialize these space spaces.
Miller is a Chicago native who studied photography at Utah State University. He was an associate professor of photography at Brevard Community College in Cocoa, Fla., and at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill.
He has since retired and lives in Utah. His work has been featured in Smithsonian Air & Space Magazine, Florida Today, Kodak's Photo Educator International and numerous other publications, according to VSU.
GALLERY
"Abandoned in Place: Preserving America’s Space History," photography by Roland Miller.
Run dates: Oct. 15 through Nov. 2.
Where: Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
Gallery Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
More information: Contact Julie Bowland, gallery director, (229) 333-5835, or email jabowlan@valdosta.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.