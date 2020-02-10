VSU alumna shares advice with students

VALDOSTA – Courtney Lovely, who graduated from Valdosta State University in 2004 with a bachelor of fine arts in speech communications, recently returned to her alma mater to share career advice with students.
"Be prepared, exceed expectations, and never underestimate the importance of a relationship," she said, and then she illustrated each point with examples from her own career path.
She is the first black woman to be named director of athletics at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Fla. She serves on the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Management Council and the Collegiate Women’s Sports Awards board of directors.
She received VSU’s 2019 College of the Arts Distinguished Alumna Award in recognition of her contributions to the communication/public relations profession and women in college sports, university officials said.
Senior students (also pictured) in VSU’s Public Relations Program were instrumental in bringing Lovely to campus for this speaking engagement; event planning is one of the many skills these students learn during their four years on campus.
