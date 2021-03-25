VSO presents 'Symphony of Brass'

VALDOSTA – String instruments, the piano or woodwinds often take center stage in orchestral concerts.
But brass and percussion dominate the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra concert scheduled for the weekend.
"Our brass and percussion sections get to enjoy the spotlight in this concert in Eric Ewazen's 'Symphony in Brass,'" said Howard Hsu, VSO conductor and music director. "The last movement might be familiar to some because it was used in PBS's election coverage broadcasts."
Ewazen is best known for his brass compositions.
"Using a typical orchestral brass section – four trumpets, four horns, three trombones, tuba, plus euphonium and percussion, the virtuosic, joyful 'Symphony in Brass' was written in 1991 for the Detroit Chamber Winds," Alan M. Rothenberg writes in his Note Perfect Notes. "The first movement begins with a slow, mysterious introduction, followed by a traditional sonata-allegro form. The Andante second movement uses layering and extended solos to produce reflective, thoughtful moments.
"It features mixed meters, rapid passages and solo lines, before ending with the return of the opening fanfare."
The concert also features Elgar's "Serenade in E Minor," Op. 20, Rutter's "Suite for Strings," Francaix's "Sept danses," Hsu said.
After canceling concerts last spring due to the pandemic, the VSO returned to performances last fall by offering limited, spaced seating in Whitehead Auditorium and providing links to the recorded concerts to audiences.
"We wanted to remind everyone that tickets can be purchased only by calling (229) 333-2150 and cannot be bought at the door," according to the VSO. "If you'd like to attend the concert, you must call to request seating because it is limited to follow safety protocols. More people are choosing to stay home and view the concert video at their own convenience, so you can call to get a ticket and a video link as well."
The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, Whitehead Auditorium, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. All tickets must be purchased in advance. More information: Call (229) 333-2150.
